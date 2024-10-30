More than 55 million people have voted early in run-up to Election Day

Washington — More than 55 million people have cast their ballots either in person or by mail during early voting, according to recent figures, weighing in on the presidential contest and down-ballot races ahead of Election Day on Nov. 5.

Data compiled by the University of Florida Election Lab shows that more than 29 million early votes have been cast at polling places in-person, and another 25.9 million mail ballots have been returned. There were more than 65.6 million mail ballots requested.

A higher number of registered Democrats, just under 11 million, have already voted, compared to nearly 10 million registered Republicans, according to data from 25 states that report party registration. Of those who have submitted ballots in-person during early voting, 3.8 million are registered Republicans and 3.1 million are registered Democrats

For people voting by mail, more Democrats, 7.3 million, have returned ballots, compared to just over 5.6 million registered GOP voters, according to the University of Florida Election Lab.

In the battleground state of Georgia, more than 3 million people have voted so far, which is 45% of registered voters in the state, according to data from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office. Raffensperger told reporters that the figures mark the best turnout during the early voting period that the state has seen.

"It's easy to cast a ballot, but it's hard to cheat," he told reporters.

Republicans have been working to encourage their supporters to cast their ballots before Election Day in the dozens of states where it is allowed. Former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee have been pushing voters to vote either through absentee voting or in person. But Trump has also continued to rail against voting before Election Day, calling it "stupid" during a rally in Pennsylvania last month.

While the GOP presidential nominee indicated in a radio interview last week that he would be casting his own ballot early, former first lady Melania Trump told Fox News' "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday that she and the former president will vote on Election Day in Palm Beach, Florida.

"We will be in Palm Beach and in the morning, we will go to vote, me and my husband, and then it will be a waiting time, period of waiting and we'll see. I hope it is a success and a party in the evening," she said.

Among those who have cast their ballots already are President Biden, who voted early in person near Wilmington, Delaware, on Monday, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz, who voted alongside his wife and son in St. Paul, Minnesota, last week. The 2024 general election marked the first time voting for Gus Walz, the governor's son, who recently turned 18.