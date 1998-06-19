Eagles Sign Thomas To 5-YR Deal

The Philadelphia Eagles became the second team to sign their first-round draft pick Friday, inking offensive tackle Tra Thomas to a five-year contract.

Financial terms of the deal were undisclosed.

The 11th overall pick in the draft, Thomas played collegiately at Florida State. The 6-foot-8, 350-pound giant is considered a good pass-blocker who needs to improve his run-blocking prowess. There were unconfirmed reports that Thomas flunked a drug test, which may have cost him a few slots in the draft.

Thomas is the second first-round draft pick to come to terms, joining defensive tackle Vonnie Holliday. Holliday, the 19th pick, agreed to a five-year deal with the Green Bay Packers.

The Eagles also signed defensive end Uhuru Hamiter to a two-year contract.

