University of Oregon faces heat for "insensitive" statement on student's death

EUGENE, Ore. -- The University of Oregon has apologized for a statement it put out after a student was found dead during a trip to Shasta Lake in Northern California. The 21-year-old student, identified as business administration major Dylan Pietrs, was found dead at a boat-in campground Saturday morning.

Students told KEZI the trip is an unofficial event organized by fraternities. CBS affiliate KPIC reports that Pietrs was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.

There were no signs of foul play, and while the Shasta County Sheriff's Office said the student had reportedly been drinking, it's not clear whether alcohol played a role.

The station reports that the university's Division of Student Life put out a statement saying: "As devastating as this sudden passing is, it is important to point out that this tragedy is connected to an unauthorized tradition among many college students. Students from many institutions have a history of demonstrating poor life choices during visits to Lake Shasta."

Many people responded on social media, calling the response "disgusting" and "insensitive," KPIC reported

On Sunday the university offered condolences to Pietrs' family on Twitter and said it regretted the statement's "insensitive tone."

The Division of Student Life has updated its statement on the passing of a student at Lake Shasta. We offer our deepest condolences to the friends and family of the student, and we regret the insensitive tone of the earlier statement. — University of Oregon (@uoregon) May 20, 2018

The university later issued a revised statement.