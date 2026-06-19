Diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and given just 8 months to live, a teen beat the odds thanks to an extraordinary friendship

Kansas City, Missouri — Dylan Mwaniki's footwork on the soccer field is impressive, but it pales in comparison to the trick he pulled off: defeating death.

In 2022, at the age of 14, Dylan, of Kansas City, Missouri, was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. Doctors gave him just eight months to live. However, he is alive today thanks to Dr. Mary Austin, who did a lot more than treat his cancer — she became his friend.

"We made arrangements to grab a lunch together and he's met my kids, and it just evolved naturally as a friendship," Austin told CBS News.

"She's my partner in crime," Dylan said. "I call her my second mom."

"She chose to check on him, just like a mom would," Paul Mwaniki, Dylan's father, said.

"Every step of the way," reiterated Lucy Mwaniki, Dylan's mother.

Through 52 weeks of chemotherapy, Austin was there for Dylan, especially during his darkest days, when there was serious doubt he would live long enough to even graduate high school.

"She just hyped him up," Lucy said. "Like, 'I promise you if you keep going through with this and you can live, I will come to your graduation.'"

Added Paul: "Just that trick of saying, 'Hey, I'll make it for your graduation' changed everything. He just decided, you know, he has the will to keep fighting."

"Her making promises like that and kind of giving me hope definitely uplifted my mood," Dylan said.

Today, Dylan is cancer-free and a graduating high school senior. Unfortunately, Austin now works at Seattle Children's Hospital, 1,500 miles away. Getting to his graduation in May would be difficult.

"She has not made one promise that she hasn't kept," Lucy said.

"And we'll forever be grateful for that," Paul said.

Dylan's parents kept Austin's visit a surprise until the day of his graduation.

Although little was said in this moment between Austin and Dylan, the firmness of their hug and the length of their embrace showed how much it meant to Dylan.

It was, after all, literally what he lived for. In fact, Dylan's parents believe this human connection played a big part in saving their son. Proving you don't always have to be a doctor to heal.

Said Lucy: "Be kind. Be kind. Be kind."