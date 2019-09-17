Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union launch LGBTQ t-shirts after supporting 12-year-old son

Former NBA star Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, have designed a t-shirt that promotes inclusion and equality — and shows off their pride for Zion, Wade's 12-year-old son.

In April, Zion attended the Miami Beach Pride Festival with Union, his stepmom. Wade was unable to attend because he had a Miami Heat game, but he still showed love for his son on Instagram, writing "We support each other with Pride."

Now, the power couple is doing their part to support all LGBTQ youth. They will donate 50% of the proceeds from sales of the shirts to a group that champions LGBTQ rights.

Union shared a photo of herself, Wade and three of his kids wearing the colorful t-shirt, which reads: "Please remain inclusive and dedicated 2 equality."

"As a family, we believe inclusion and equality are two essential pillars needed to move towards growth and progressive thinking and action in our society," the actress wrote. "We have created a Limited Edition T shirt to help create a more inclusive space with our platform."

In addition to the pride shirt, the Wade family and t-shirt brand Yng DNA also donated $50,000 to GLSEN, an "organization whose mission strives to ensure safe schools for all students, regardless of sexual orientation as well as gender identity," Union writes. "For 25 years GLSEN has been the leading national organization focused on ensuring safe and affirming schools for LGBTQ+ students."

Union also included several hashtags in her post: #StopKillingBlackTransWomen, #StopKillingTransWomen, #TransWomenAreWomen, and #SupportingEachOtherWithPride.

At least 18 transgender women in the U.S. have been killed in 2019. Union's hashtags highlight a devastating trend of violence against transgender women, especially women of color, in the United States.

In her post, Union also teased that her baby daughter with Wade, 10-month-old Kaavia, would have her own "very cool" pride piece from Yng DNA coming soon. Wade also shared the family photo on Instagram with information about the Yng DNA collaboration.

The pride t-shirt launch was a full family affair — Wade's sons Zaire and Xavier also promoted the inclusive t-shirts on their own Instagram pages.