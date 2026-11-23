A Florida man was convicted by a U.S. jury on Friday of the 2025 murder of a British woman he met on a fetish website.

Dwain Hall, 54, was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Sonia Exelby, and was sentenced to two consecutive life terms, Florida prosecutors said in a statement.

"This was an extraordinary and deeply disturbing case involving circumstances that are difficult to comprehend," said Bill Gladson, state attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit.

According to prosecutors, Hall and the 32-year-old Exelby had communicated for about two years using a fetish website called "Motherless.com" and an encrypted application called Sessions.

The now-defunct Motherless features "content that depicted various fetishes, including extreme BDSM, torture, and rape material," according to court documents.

During their exchanges, Exelby, who reportedly struggled with mental health issues, allegedly expressed a desire to be murdered.

A GoFundMe set up on behalf of her family has raised more than $12,000.

"Sonia struggled with her mental health, and she knew from her own experiences how difficult life could sometimes be," the GoFundMe says. "But Sonia was passionate about using the challenges and experiences she had faced to help others."

Dwain Hall, 54, was found guilty of kidnapping and murdering Sonia Exelby, and was sentenced to two consecutive life terms, Florida prosecutors said. Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office, GoFundMe

Exelby traveled to Gainesville, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2025, and was picked up at the airport by Hall, according to prosecutors.

Hall, who went by the username "AlphaSadist" on Motherless.com, was accused of sexually abusing Exelby during the course of the next week and stabbing her to death.

An ominous message sent by Exelby to an online friend was included in the arrest affidavit, CBS affiliate WPEC-TV reported.

"I'm sorry he keeps taking my phone he doesn't trust me with it. He made it clear there was no way out unless I shoot him. I was questioning it last night. I can't kill anyone," she wrote, adding: "He's in the shower, but I'm locked in, and there is no signal in the middle of nowhere. I thought he'd do it quick and not give my mind time to stew and realise this is the last thing I'll ever say to anyone if I don't take his offer of shooting him. He showed me about to use it and where to aim it."

Hall was arrested after attempting to use Exelby's credit card.

Her body was found on Oct. 17, 2025, in a wooded area of Marion Oaks, Florida, near Hall's residence, days after she was reported missing in the United Kingdom.

Investigators linked Hall to the murder through a receipt found at the scene, for a shovel that was later found at his home. A search of his cellphone turned up explicit images, some of which were used as evidence in the trial.

"Sonia was a truly beautiful person, inside and out," her family said in a statement to British police in July. "She was incredibly talented. Sonia could play the piano so effortlessly, and when she sang, she had the voice of an angel. Being around her felt special—she brought a calmness and warmth that made everything feel a little lighter."