How a duck's friendship helped a New York family's golden retriever overcome health issues: "She started smiling again"

Justin and Tori Cannarelli of New York almost have a typical American family with their two children, Cameron and Charlie, and a dog. But they also have one very unique member: a duck.

"I never expected to own a duck. Never expected him to stay long term," Tori told CBS News.

The story unfolded when the Cannarellis sought out a duck for a garden center that is owned by Justin.

Through Facebook Marketplace, they found a duck that had hatched in a Long Island elementary school classroom. But instead of taking Louie the duck to Justin's garden center, Tori brought him home.

It was supposed to be a short little visit, but Louie quickly became indispensable for one family member in particular: their golden retriever, Barley.

A couple of years ago, Barley had started to have seizures. They put her on medication and it worked, the seizures stopped. But the family also observed some adverse side effects.

"She just lost her spunk," Tori said. "She lost her goldenness."

"We thought, oh man, this medication we have to give her for the rest of her life," Justin said. "So this is how she's going to be."

But then they noticed a bond building between Louie and Barley. A friendship that was being built peck by peck.

"She started smiling again," Tori said. "She started wagging her tail. She started having personality again."

Today, the two remain virtually inseparable. Louie pecks at Barley. And Barley chases Louie. They wrestle and relax together.

And although Justin and Tori may never know exactly what shifted within Barley, their son Cameron has a theory.

"She wanted to be friends with Louie and hang out with him a lot, so she kind of stretched her joy and fit in with him."