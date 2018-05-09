Dramatic video shows girl jumping from moving vehicle during carjacking

AURORA, Ill. -- Dramatic video shows an 11-year-old girl jumping out of a moving vehicle during a carjacking in suburban Chicago early Friday. The video of the incident in Aurora, Illinois, was released by the Aurora Police on their Facebook page.

The girl was inside the vehicle at the time it was carjacked in a gas station parking lot. She is seen jumping out of the car's rear door and rolling in on the ground as the car drives away. The video also shows the girl's father jumping onto the roof of an accomplice's vehicle, trying to get it to stop.

The father is later seen walking back towards his daughter and hugging her before police arrive. Neither was hurt.

An Illinois State Police trooper spotted the stolen SUV less than an hour later on Interstate 290 and a 20-year-old Chicago man suspected in the carjacking was arrested following a brief chase.

The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office has charged the suspect, Tyrelle Pulley, with aggravated unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing and eluding police. Aurora police say they're still searching for his accomplice.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police at 630-256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.