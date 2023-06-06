Drag nun recognized at California Senate ceremony despite backlash from some Republicans

Drag nun recognized during California Senate ceremony despite backlash from some Republicans Drag nun recognized during California Senate ceremony despite backlash from some Republicans 00:40

SACRAMENTO — A Pride ceremony went on as planned Monday at the California State Capitol despite some pushback from Republican lawmakers.

The issue was over one of the guests invited to the Senate ceremony: a drag nun who's part of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

That name may sound familiar. The group was involved in some controversy a few weeks ago after being uninvited and then reinvited to a Los Angeles Dodgers Pride event.

Critics say the group mocks the Catholic faith. Some Republicans agreed and asked that Sister Roma not attend. Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh (R-Yucaipa) released a statement on the matter, saying:

"I have supported every Pride Month Resolution throughout my time in the state legislature, which recognizes the accomplishments and contributions of the LGTBQ community. However, I viewed the recognition of Sister Roma with the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence as a separate item about whom I heard concerns from my constituents. And though I recognize her noteworthy work with LGBTQ members in need, I share my colleagues' concerns with regards to the disparaging work against the religious faith of many Californians, including my uncle, a retired Catholic Priest. Respectfully, I did not applaud, acknowledge, or show support for Sister Roma on the Senate Floor."

State Senator Scott Weiner, who invited Sister Roma to the event, said he wanted to highlight her work in the LGBTQ+ community.