Dr. Jill Biden tells "CBS Sunday Morning" she will continue to teach if her husband is elected president

Dr. Jill Biden, who continued teaching as second lady when her husband Joe Biden served as vice president, plans on remaining a teacher if he goes on to win the presidency in November, she tells correspondent Rita Braver in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning," to be broadcast August 9.

Braver also talks with Joe Biden about his wife, their life together, and grieving the loss of their son, Beau, from cancer in 2015.

Jill Biden is a professor in the English department at Northern Virginia Community College.

"I would love to – if we get to the White House, I'm gonna continue to teach," Biden tells Braver. "And I want people to value teachers and know their contributions and to lift up the profession."

Braver asks, "So you're really planning to do it as First Lady?"

"Yeah, yeah," Biden says.

In an extensive interview, Biden visits her birthplace, Hammonton, New Jersey, with Braver, as well as their vacation spot in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she talks about her life with Joe Biden, the challenges they've faced together, and the campaign ahead.

Correspondent Rita Braver with Dr. Jill Biden. CBS News

Biden recalls facing down a bully as a child. Asked if President Donald Trump is a bully, she says: "I'm not going to call Donald Trump names because then I'm doing the exact same negative thing that he does to other people, and I won't stoop to that."

While her husband may be fair game for the president, she says her family is not.

"Joe is running against him. That's different. Not my children," Biden says.

Braver also talks with Joe Biden about their marriage, his wife's input into his soon-to-be-announced choice for a vice presidential running mate, and more.

"I adore her," Joe Biden tells Braver. "I mean, it sounds, it's gonna sound so stupid. I was saying to her the other day, when she comes down the steps and I look at her, I still, my heart still skips … a beat."

