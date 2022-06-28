Dr. Jill Biden: "First ladies across the globe are committed" to helping Ukrainian refugees

Madrid — In a brief interview in central Madrid on Tuesday, first lady Dr. Jill Biden told CBS News that she is working with the spouses of other world leaders to highlight the plight of Ukrainian refugees.

"The first ladies of so many of the countries across the globe are committed," she said. "I've spoken to several of them, and they're committed to keep pushing this forward. This is Putin's war, and we need to keep supporting the people of Ukraine, no matter where they are."

Biden made the comments after visiting a center for Ukrainian refugees outside Madrid with Spain's Queen Letizia. They met with families who fled Ukraine months ago when bombings made it too dangerous for them to stay. The facility helps to connect the refugees to food, housing and jobs.

The first lady traveled to Ukraine in May, where she spent time with the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "I told her that I would carry forth her message and that we supported her. And so I'm continuing to meet with refugees, no matter where I go. And here in Spain, they're doing an exceptional job," she said.

Her comments came as the war in Ukraine pushes into its fourth month, with no end in sight. An estimated 8 million Ukrainians have been displaced by Russia's invasion. More than 70,000 of them are temporarily living in the United States.

Biden is in Madrid for this week's NATO summit, where aid to Ukraine will be a major focus.

The first lady arrived in Spain a few days earlier than her husband, who has been attending a separate summit for G7 leaders in Schloss Elmau, Germany.