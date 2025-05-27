Dozens hurt in Greyhound bus accident on Tennessee highway, authorities say

Thirty-nine people were hurt — 27 seriously enough to be brought to hospitals — in an accident involving a Greyhound bus in Tennessee on Memorial Day, the Madison County Fire Department says.

Fire crews responded at about 6:48 p.m. to the scene on Highway 70 East, the department says.

First responders at the scene of a Greyhound bus accident near Jackson, Tenn. on Memorial Day, May 26, 2025. Madison County (Tenn.) Fire Department / Facebook

CBS Memphis affiliate WREG-TV notes that the scene is near Jackson, Tenn., which is east of Memphis.

The fire department asked people to steer clear of the accident area for several hours "to allow emergency personnel to safely manage the situation."

There was no initial word on how the accident happened or the severity of the injuries that were sustained.