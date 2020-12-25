Explosion in downtown Nashville believed to be "an intentional act," police say

Nashville, Tenn. — A large explosion in downtown Nashville Friday morning is under investigation by police and federal officials including the FBI and ATF. CBS affiliate WTVF reports the blast was felt across much of Davidson County around 6:30 a.m.

"The explosion was significant, as you can see," police spokesman Don Aaron said at a briefing Friday morning. "We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act."

Three people were taken to the hospital for treatment, but officials said the injuries were not believed to be critical. WTVF reports one officer suffered hearing damage.

Aaron said a "hazardous devices unit" had been dispatched to investigate a suspicious vehicle early in the morning when it exploded.

"An explosion linked to that vehicle took place at 6:30," he said.

The blast caused damage to nearby buildings and shattered windows in the area as a plume of black smoke rose over Second Avenue near Church Street.

A law enforcement member walks past damage from an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 25, 2020. Police said the blast early Christmas morning was believed to be "an intentional act." Mark Humphrey / AP

Police tweeted that the explosion was "linked to a vehicle ... outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners."

One eyewitness, Noelle Rasmussen, said in an interview on CBSN that her family was awakened early Christmas morning by police knocking on their door and telling them to evacuate immediately due to a safety threat in the neighborhood. As they were driving away, she turned and saw "a huge explosion" tear through the street.

There was "a big orange fireball up in the air, about twice as tall as our building," she said. "It looks like the whole front side of our building's been blown off."

Her voice grew emotional as she continued, "I'm so glad we left. I'm so glad we have our kids. And above anything else, I am so glad for those officers that walked into a building that they knew was a dangerous spot to be and, you know, woke us up and got us out. I'm so grateful."

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said he had toured the destruction zone and that "we are very lucky" there weren't more injuries.

"It's not a very populated area but the people in the buildings adjacent mostly are fine and have been evacuated," Cooper said.

CBS News chief Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports federal resources are flowing to the scene. Sources tell him the ATF has certified fire investigators and certified explosives specialists at the scene, and that ATF personnel are also working offsite to create a timeline of the incident.

A White House spokesperson said President Trump has been briefed on the explosion and will continue to receive regular updates. "The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured," deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement.

Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen was also briefed "and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation," a Department of Justice spokesperson said.

In the immediate aftermath of the blast, firefighters asked everyone in the area to move at least two blocks away due to concerns about any possible other explosions.

Metro Police and highway patrol officers were "conducting a shutdown" of the downtown area "while we assess this entire situation," the police spokesman said.

"Right now, it's a public safety concern, to make sure everybody is accounted for and to make sure the spread of the fire doesn't go any further," Michael Knight, a spokesman for the ATF in Nashville, told The Associated Press.

Buck McCoy, who lives near the area, said the windows of his home were entirely blown out.

"All my windows, every single one of them got blown into the next room. If I had been standing there it would have been horrible," he told The Associated Press.

"It felt like a bomb. It was that big."

CBS News digital producer Roman Feeser said he heard and felt the explosion at his home in East Nashville, three and half miles from the blast site.

"It woke us up at 6:30 a.m. and sent the dogs into a frenzy," he said.

Emergency personnel work at the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 25, 2020. Mark Humphrey / AP

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. The Associated Press contributed reporting.