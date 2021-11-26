Dow plunges 900 points as new COVID-19 variant stokes finacial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions.

The Dow plunged more than 900 points, or 2.6%, falling below 34,890 in morning trade. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

Investors were rattled by news of a COVID-19 variant, dubbed "Nu" after the Greek letter, detected in five African nations that could be more infectious than earlier varieties. Scientists caution that more data is needed to determine how infectious the variant is and how it holds up against vaccines. In recent days, the Nu variant has been detected in Hong Kong, Israel and Belgium, according to media reports.

"All eyes on the so-called Nu COVID variant, with cases now detected in Belgium," analysts with TD Securities told investors in a research note. "While headlines are alarming, scientists are still researching how transmissible and severe it is, and whether current vaccines are effective. Further evidence of spreading cases in Europe and beyond are likely to weigh on markets, and may lead to faster lockdowns."

Already, the United Kingdom, France and Israel have cancelled direct flights from South Africa and four surrounding nations. The European Commission on Friday proposed halting all air travel between its 27 member nations and southern Africa.

Investors sold off airline stocks, with Delta and American Airlines both falling 10%, while United Airlines dropped 11%. The price of Brent crude oil also dropped sharply, losing 7% to fall to $75 a barrel.

"Sectors and countries most exposed to the pandemic (tourism, energy, etc.) have been hit hardest. We expect those patterns to persist in the near term as investors digest the implications of the new variant," Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, said in a report Friday.

The extent to which the new strain is resistant to vaccines or deadlier than previous strains will determine how governments respond as well as any economic impact, Shearing noted.

However, unlike earlier strains, Nu is coming to the fore at a time when the global economy is straining, he said. "Supply chains are already stretched. A virus-related surge in goods spending, or port closures, would exacerbate existing supply strains and add upward pressure to goods inflation," Shearing wrote. Meanwhile, the potential of an infectious new viral strain could cause more workers to leave the labor market, he added.

Such fears are contributing to Friday's selloff.

"The new variant news has brought with it a sell first and ask questions later mentality," said Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist for LPL Financial.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.