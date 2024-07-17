Doubts about both candidates leave many Wisconsin voters undecided: "I want Jesus to come before the election"

With the Republican National Convention underway, most voters are paying close attention to presidential politics. However, enthusiasm remains low, especially as a Trump-Biden rematch looms.

During the primaries, polls consistently showed that voters did not want another showdown between former President Donald Trump and President Biden. Despite this, it appears to be the matchup the country will face, raising questions about how voter dissatisfaction will impact actual voting and which candidate might have an edge in enthusiasm.

CBS News spoke to voters in Wisconsin, home to this year's Republican National Convention, before Saturday's attempted assassination of Trump.

At a popular bratwurst joint in Kenosha, nearly everyone expressed they were keeping up with politics and planned to vote.

However, when asked how they felt about the upcoming election, many voters showed signs of apprehension and worry. One woman even said, "I want Jesus to come before the election."

Another woman said her heart gets really tense just thinking about the election.

"I'm just really worried," she said.

While Biden supporters often express reservations or hope for another option, Trump supporters appear more enthusiastic.

A local man, when asked if he was excited about his choice, responded, "Absolutely."

A poll conducted last month in Wisconsin found that 61% of Trump voters described themselves as "very enthusiastic" about their candidate, compared to just 39% of Mr. Biden's supporters. Nearly half of Democrats nationwide now believe Mr. Biden should step aside, according to a CBS News poll taken shortly after his disastrous debate but before the assassination attempt.

But a vote is a vote, no matter how enthusiastic. At the Mars Cheese Castle, in between the curds and accessories, there were quite a few not-so-excited Biden voters.

"We all can dream and imagine something better, but you've got one guy and he's there, you know, so," said a man by the name of Pete.

The reality of 2024 is that most voters have significant doubts about both candidates. Two-thirds have little or no confidence in Mr. Biden's physical fitness and a majority doubt Trump would act ethically if reelected.

"I think neither one of them are perfect," said one voter.

This sentiment leaves a sizable number of voters who could still be swayed if circumstances change. One undecided voter said, "I'm just trying to see what they end up doing because you know you're hearing rumors that some people are gonna drop out."

One shopper expressed frustration, feeling that the current political options give the country a bad look.

"They make us look like idiots," said a voter by the name of Nonnie. "Where's the Kennedys? Where's the Bushes? Where's the honorable people at, to step up?"

Meanwhile, at City Lights Brewery in Milwaukee, some voters expressed a lack of confidence in both major party leaders' ability to solve the nation's problems.

Becky, a local, summed it up: "I'm definitely not voting for Biden… I can't say 100% that I'm gonna vote for Trump either. We still have a couple of months to see who comes out of the woodwork."

According to CBS News polling, while both candidates face doubts, Biden's challenges are more significant. Republicans currently have a 9-point advantage in terms of party members who say they definitely plan to vote. Among those doubting Mr. Biden, many are less likely to turn out and more likely to consider alternative candidates.