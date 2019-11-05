Donald Trump Jr. jokes Mitt Romney is his "favorite Democrat"

Donald Trump Jr. joked on Tuesday his "favorite Democrat" is Mitt Romney, Utah's Republican senator. Romney has been a vocal critic of Trump Jr.'s father, President Donald Trump.

"CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King asked Trump Jr., "Who is your favorite Democrat?" He paused before responding, "Mitt Romney, Gayle. Mitt Romney is my favorite Democrat. How about that?"

Trump Jr., who is promoting his new book, "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us," also said "there are very few people" his father can "fully trust." Read more from his Tuesday interview with "CBS This Morning."