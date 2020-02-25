Watch live: Trump holds press conference after whirlwind India trip

President Trump is capping off his whirlwind trip to India with a press conference Tuesday. While there, Mr. Trump has touted America's ties with the country and his relationship with its prime minister, Narendra Modi.

"In America and in India, we know that we are all born for a higher purpose: to reach toward our fullest potential, to work toward excellence and perfection, and to give all glory to God," Mr. Trump said at a Namaste Trump rally in Ahmedabad, India, on Monday. "Powered by this spirit, Indians and Americans are always striving to be greater, our people are always seeking to be better, and so our nations have become thriving centers of culture and commerce and civilization, giving light and vitality to all of the world."

Ahead of his press conference, the president said during a roundtable that the markets could fluctuate ahead of November but that a Bernie Sanders presidency would be disastrous for the economy. The Dow dropped roughly 1,000 points on Monday.

Mr. Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi and toured the Taj Mahal Monday. The India trip is a first for Mr. Trump as president.

President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for "Namaste Trump" event at Sardar Patel Stadium, on February 24, 2020, in Ahmedabad, India. Alex Brandon / AP

The international trip comes as Democrats prepare to spar against each other Tuesday night ahead of the big contest Saturday in South Carolina.

During his press conference, Mr. Trump is sure to face questions about his handling of the Justice Department, and reported purging of officials within the administration who aren't fully supportive of him. He's also like to take questions on the coronavirus, which is wreaking havoc on the stock market, one of the president's favorite indicators of the economy.