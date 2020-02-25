Trump's quick India visit gets serious

New Delhi — President Trump's two-day visit to India turned to substance Tuesday after opening with a heavy dose of pomp and pageantry, but few concrete accomplishments were expected from the whirlwind trip.

He kicked off his second and final day on the subcontinent with an elaborate outdoor welcome ceremony in front of the grand Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace in New Delhi.

On Monday, at least seven people, including a police officer were killed in New Delhi and dozens were injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents of a new citizenship law, police said Tuesday. The law provides fast-track naturalization for some foreign-born religious minorities but not Muslims.

The Reuters news service said the violence was the worst in the city since protests against the law started more than two months ago.

There were no big protests in the capital Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Mr. Trump at Hyderabad House in the capital for the official portion of the president's visit. But Reuters said tensions were still high in parts of the city, with schools shut in some areas amid news reports of fresh clashes. At least five metro stations were closed.

President Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi pose ahead of their meeting at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, on February 25, 2020. ADNAN ABIDI / REUTERS

"The last two days were amazing in every sense of the word," Mr. Trump said as he and Modi briefly addressed reporters. Mr. Trump said progress was being made on trade, fighter-jet purchases and energy.

The leaders were also expected to announce an arms deal Tuesday as part of the president's jam-packed day in the Indian capital that was to include a joint statement with Modi, meetings with business leaders and embassy officials, a solo news conference and an opulent state dinner before the president heads back to Washington.

But Mr. Trump has made clear that little progress is expected on trade amid rising tensions between the countries on that front. He told reporters Monday he's in "no rush" for a trade agreement with India.

Eyes also will be on whether the president will criticize Modi over the new citizenship law, which has raised fears that India is moving toward a religious citizenship test. Mr. Trump typically refrains from publicly rebuking world leaders for human rights abuses during his overseas trips. He spoke at length on Monday about measures his administration had taken to combat the threat of "radical Islamic terrorism."