Legendary Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe has died at 92
Don Newcombe, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching legend, has died at the age of 92, the team announced Tuesday.
Newcombe, a former teammate of Jackie Robinson, was on one of the first teams that integrated players of color in the MLB.
"Don Newcombe's presence and life established him as a role model for major leaguers across the country," president Stan Kasten said in a statement. "He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium and players always gravitated toward him for his endless advice and friendship. The Dodgers meant everything to him and we are all fortunate he was a part of our lives."
Newcombe pitched 10 years in the major leagues, eight with the Dodgers. He also served for two years in the military.
