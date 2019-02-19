Legendary Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe has died at 92

Don Newcombe, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching legend, has died at the age of 92, the team announced Tuesday.

Newcombe, a former teammate of Jackie Robinson, was on one of the first teams that integrated players of color in the MLB.

"Don Newcombe's presence and life established him as a role model for major leaguers across the country," president Stan Kasten said in a statement. "He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium and players always gravitated toward him for his endless advice and friendship. The Dodgers meant everything to him and we are all fortunate he was a part of our lives."

Don Newcombe signs autographs before the Dodgers Opening Day game on March 31, 2008 in Los Angeles. Lisa Blumenfeld / Getty

Newcombe pitched 10 years in the major leagues, eight with the Dodgers. He also served for two years in the military.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.