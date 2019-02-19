Live

Legendary Dodgers pitcher Don Newcombe has died at 92

By Christopher Brito

Don Newcombe, the former Los Angeles Dodgers pitching legend, has died at the age of 92, the team announced Tuesday. 

Newcombe, a former teammate of Jackie Robinson, was on one of the first teams that integrated players of color in the MLB.

"Don Newcombe's presence and life established him as a role model for major leaguers across the country," president Stan Kasten said in a statement. "He was a constant presence at Dodger Stadium and players always gravitated toward him for his endless advice and friendship. The Dodgers meant everything to him and we are all fortunate he was a part of our lives."

San Francisco Giants v Los Angeles Dodgers
Don Newcombe signs autographs before the Dodgers Opening Day game on March 31, 2008 in Los Angeles. Lisa Blumenfeld / Getty

Newcombe pitched 10 years in the major leagues, eight with the Dodgers. He also served for two years in the military.

First published on February 19, 2019

