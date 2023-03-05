An update on Dominion Voting Systems

Now, an update on a story we reported this past October on Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against Fox News. It accuses Fox News and some of its hosts of knowingly and repeatedly broadcasting false allegations by Trump campaign lawyers and supporters -- among them that Dominion rigged its vote counting machines to switch Trump votes to Joe Biden. Dominion's CEO John Poulos told us it was no accidental error by Fox.

"It was a very clear calculation that they knew they were lies," Poulos said. "And they were repeating them and endorsing them."

Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch acknowledged as much in a deposition released this past week. That follows texts and emails showing some hosts themselves didn't believe the allegations they were repeating.