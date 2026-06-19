1 killed in large fire at luxury resort in Dominican Republic

One person was killed and several others were hurt when a massive fire broke out at a luxury beach resort in the Dominican Republic on Friday, local officials said.

The fire broke out at around 11 a.m. at Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach, a four-star resort in the town of Bayahibe in the La Altagracia province, according to officials. Bayahibe is a popular destination for American and international tourists on the southeastern coast of the island.

In a news conference Friday evening, Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Dominican Republic's Emergency Operations Center, said one person died at the scene of the fire and at least nine others were injured.

Mendez said three of the injured patients were transported to area hospitals, and six were treated on scene.

Earlier Friday, an emergency official for the adjacent La Romana province told CBS News the person killed was an Italian woman.

A fire burns at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach hotel in Bayahibe, Dominican Republic. June 19, 2026. Gojko Culibrk

Cellphone videos captured thatch-roof structures engulfed in fast-spreading flames across the beachside resort. Video showed crowds swimming in the ocean just feet from the blaze, as smoke and flames billowed into the air.

Firefighters from La Romana responded as local crews struggled to contain the blaze.

The Emergency Operations Center said in a statement that the approximately 1,690 guests staying at the resort were evacuated to other hotels and nearby housing facilities. It also noted that Viva Wyndham's other nearby resort, the Dominicus Palace, was not damaged by the fire and was operating as normal.

The Emergency Operations Center said a preliminary investigation found that the blaze likely spread quickly because a portion of the resort's roof was made of cane, which is a more combustible material. Windy conditions also contributed to the spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the agency said.

"At this time, we are actively gathering the facts regarding the incident and coordinating with the appropriate authorities and on-site teams," a spokesperson for Viva Resorts by Wyndham told CBS News in a statement. "As this process is ongoing, we will not be providing comment at this time."