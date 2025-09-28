Dolly Parton postpones Las Vegas concerts after doctor said she must have "a few procedures"

Dolly Parton is postponing her upcoming Las Vegas concerts over recent "health challenges," she announced Sunday.

In an Instagram post, the 79-year-old performer said her doctor told her she must have "a few procedures" but didn't go into details.

Parton, who experienced the lost her husband of over 60 years in March, appeared in good spirit, joking that "it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it's not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!"

Due to her health problems, Parton said she won't be able to rehearse for the Vegas show, but she will still be able to work on all her other projects from Nashville.

"You pay good money to pay me perform, and I want to be at my best for you," she said.

The shows scheduled from Dec. 4 through Dec. 13 have been postponed until September 2026, her announcement said.

One of Parton's other upcoming projects include a Broadway musical based on her life story. "Hello, I'm Dolly" will come to Broadway in 2026 with music and lyrics by Parton.