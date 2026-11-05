Dolly Parton's estate moves to dismiss lawsuit against nephew

The estate of the late country music icon Dolly Parton has filed to dismiss its lawsuit against her nephew and former head of security, Bryan Seaver, following accusations he threatened to commit acts of violence and destroy Parton's brand.

The details of the resolution were not immediately known.

"Mr. Seaver is grateful to put this misunderstanding behind him so that the entire family can continue to grieve peacefully and ensure that the bright light of Dolly's legacy remains completely untouched," attorneys for Seaver told CBS News in a statement.

Seaver, who heads the private security firm Squadron Augmented Protection Services, had been tasked with announcing Parton's death in August. But in September, Seaver and SAPS were fired by She's Alive, which manages Parton's estate and business interests. Parton's longtime manager, Danny Nozell, who runs She's Alive, then filed for a restraining order against Seaver and SAPS.

Parton died of cancer at the age of 80.

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.