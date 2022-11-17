Police in Mexico spot dog with human body part in its mouth — again

Police in southern Mexico said Wednesday they found a dismembered human body after spotting a dog trotting down the street with a human arm in its mouth. It was the third time in the last month that canines have been seen in Mexico trotting off with human body parts.

Police in the southern state of Oaxaca said they responded to a call Wednesday morning about "a black dog that carried in its mouth a human arm."

Tras un reporte recibido al @Oaxaca_9_1_1 en el que informaron que en la Agencia de San Martín Mexicápam, localizaron una extremidad humana; efectivos de la @Policia_GobOax refuerzan la presencia institucional y mantienen acciones de seguridad en la zona metropolitana. #Oaxaca pic.twitter.com/baXxwK3JtI — Sría. Seg. Púb. Oax. (@SSP_GobOax) November 16, 2022

State prosecutors later said the discovery led them to find other parts of the dismembered body in a neighborhood on the outskirts of Oaxaca city, the state capital.

The victim's cause of death and identity were not immediately known.

In late October, residents of a town in the north-central state of Zacatecas saw a dog running down the street with a human head in its mouth. Police eventually managed to wrest the head away from the dog.

In that case, the head and other body parts had been left in an automatic teller booth in the town of Monte Escobedo, Zacatecas, alongside a message referring to a drug cartel. But before police could act, a stray dog made off with the corpse's head.

A video posted on social media showed the dog trotting down a darkened street, holding the head by the neck in its jaws, apparently intending to take it to a safe place to eat it.

Zacatecas has been the scene of a bloody, extended turf war between local gangs backed by the Sinaloa and Jalisco drug cartels.

In early November, clandestine graves holding human remains were found in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, after neighbors reported to volunteer searchers that they had seen a dog with a human leg. State authorities did not confirm that.

Drug cartels in Mexico frequently leave notes alongside heaps of dismembered human remains, as a way to intimidate rivals or authorities.

In June, the bodies of seven men were found in a popular tourist region with warning messages written on their corpses referencing the Gulf Cartel, which operates mainly along the U.S. border to the north.

In April, six severed heads were reportedly discovered on a car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around."