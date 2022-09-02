Drug-sniffing dog finds cocaine hidden in wheelchair at airport as chair user tries to walk away

A drug-sniffing dog led police Friday at a Milan airport to nearly 30 pounds of cocaine stuffed into the leather upholstery of a motorized wheelchair, whose user immediately stood up and was arrested, authorities said. The specialized canine unit was being deployed at Malpensa airport to check arriving passengers and their luggage from a flight from the Dominican Republic, since drug couriers had previously used the route, the Financial Guard police said in a statement.

When a dog drew officers' attention to the traveler, police first checked his luggage, which yielded nothing, then slashed the wheelchair's upholstery, discovering the cocaine.

Police said that when the cocaine was found, the chair user — a Spaniard who had requested airport personnel to help guide the wheelchair — got up, walked without assistance and was taken into custody.

Un’unità cinofila della #GDF di #Varese individua un passeggero, che fingendosi disabile sulla sedia a rotelle, trasportava 13 Kg di cocaina.#NoiconVoi pic.twitter.com/EBGrHuJtXu — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) September 2, 2022

The passenger was brought to a local jail, where judicial authorities upheld his detention pending investigation of the case, the statement said.

Police said the 11 packets of cocaine, weighing a total of 13.35 kilograms (nearly 30 pounds) could have yielded some 27,000 individual doses of the drug and had a street sale value of some 1.4 million euros, or nearly $1.6 million.