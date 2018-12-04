Thousands of grocery stores recall potentially lethal dog food

A nationwide recall of dry dog food has expanded to include brands distributed by a Dutch conglomerate that sold the potentially toxic products at several thousand stores across the U.S. and through online grocer Peapod. Seven other companies are also recalling dog food, bringing to at least 10 the number of affected brands.

The recalls come after six dog owners reported their pets becoming ill after eating dry food containing potentially toxic levels of vitamin D, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration told CBS MoneyWatch. "None of those reports were deaths. FDA is continuing to investigate and monitor for additional reports," a spokesperson for the agency said by email.

Major retailers known to have sold the possibly tainted dog products include Food Lion, Hannaford's, Giant Food Stores, Martin's Food Markets, Stop & Shop and Peapod--all owned by Netherlands-based Ahold Delhaize--as well as Kroger, which runs 2,769 grocery stores, and Germany's Lidl, which runs about 60 stores in seven states. (See at bottom for a full list of brands subject to the recall.)

Food Lion said the products were sold at all of its 1,027 stores in 10 states.

Ahold sold a private-label version of the recalled pet food through half a dozen grocery brands at 2,100 stores and distribution centers in 23 U.S. states. Little known in the U.S., Ahold is among the world's largest food retail groups, and counts the U.S. as its biggest market, generating more than $43 billion in sales in 2017.

Ahold's grocer brands all issued recalls for dog food marketed under its private label, Nature's Promise, a line or organic products touted as representing "what nature intended."

70 times the intended level vitamin D

Since the first dog food recall was announced early last month, many other brands produced by the same contract manufacturer have also been recalled, the FDA said. The agency is working with that unidentified manufacturer on providing a comprehensive list of affected brands.

"FDA is not able to disclose the name of the contract manufacturer because it is protected confidential commercial information," the agency spokesperson said. "A firm may choose to voluntarily reveal their contract manufacturer, but FDA is not at liberty to do it for them."

FDA scientists have evaluated samples of some of the products, and state and private laboratory test results indicate the recalled dog food contains as much as 70 times the intended amount of vitamin D. Consuming food with such high levels of vitamin D is potentially toxic to dogs, and in severe cases may lead to kidney failure and even death.

In its recall notice, pet food supplier Nutrisca said it became aware of a problem after receiving complaints from three pet owners.

Excess vitamin D in a dog's diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.

Following is a list of recalled dry dog food products provided to the FDA:.

Nutrisca

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food

UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 lb. bag



UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 lb. bag

UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 lb. bag

"Best by" date range: Feb. 25, 2020--Sept 13, 2020

Natural Life Pet Products

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 lb. bag



"Best by" date range: Dec. 4, 2019--August 10, 2020

Sunshine Mills

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 lb. bag



UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 lb. bag



Sportsman's Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 lb. bag



UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 lb. bag



Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food

UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 lb. bag



UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 lb. bag



UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 lb. bag



ANF

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food

UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag



"Best by" date: Nov 23, 2019

UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag



"Best by" date: Nov. 20, 2019

Lidi (Orlando Brand)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food

Lidl product number 215662

TI1 3 Mar 2019



TB2 21 Mar 2019



TB3 21 Mar 2019



TA2 19 Apr 2019



TB1 15 May 2019



TB2 15 May 2019



Kroger

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food

UPC 11110-83556 – 4 lb. bag, all lots



UPC 11110-83573 – 14 lb. bag

UPC 11110-89076 – 24 lb. bag



ELM Pet Foods

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 lb. bag



D2 26 FEB 2019



TE1 30 APR 2019



TD1 5 SEP 2019



TD2 5 SEP 2019



UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 lb. bag



TB3 6 APR 2019



TA1 2 JULY 2019



TI1 2 JULY 2019



ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 lb. bag



TB3 14 Sep 2019



TA2 22 Sep 2019



TB2 11 Oct 2019



Ahold Delhaize

Nature's Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food

UPC 068826718472 – 14 lb. bag (All lot codes)

UPC 068826718471 – 28 lb. bag (All lot codes)

UPC 068826718473 – 4 lb. bag (All lot codes)

Nature's Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food