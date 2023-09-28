We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Long-term care insurance can help cover the costs of in-home caretakers and assisted living facilities. Getty Images

No matter your age or financial situation, there is no shortage of financial products and services to pursue. With so many options and a limited budget to utilize, it's important to be judicious about which products you choose. This is especially true for seniors and older adults, who may rely heavily on Social Security and retirement savings.

On the other hand, those limited funds can only be stretched so far, and the costs for care and assistance as you age will only increase. In these instances, it may be worth buying a long-term care insurance plan. With this unique type of insurance, seniors and older adults can secure coverage for services like an in-home caretaker. A long-term insurance plan can also cover the costs of nursing homes and assisted living facilities, making it a valuable investment for millions of Americans.

But do you need long-term care insurance for yourself? That's what we'll break down below.

Start by getting a free long-term care insurance price quote here so you know what to expect.

Do you need long-term care insurance?

Long-term care insurance isn't for everyone. That said, it could be worth it for you. Here's when you may need to get a plan.

When you know you won't be able to stay in your home

If you already know that you won't be able to remain in your home forever — and don't have the robust funds readily available to pay for a nursing home or facility — then long-term care insurance could be valuable. By purchasing a plan, you'll get covered for the services you otherwise may not have been able to afford on your own. Simply crunch the numbers of a long-term care plan and match them to the potential costs of a nursing home or assisted living facility to see which is more affordable. Chances are, long-term care insurance is your better bet.

Learn more about your long-term care insurance options here now.

When you need help paying for an in-home caretaker

If you want to stay in your home — but can't afford the costs of an in-home caretaker — long-term care insurance could be for you. Not only will long-term care insurance policies cover the cost of caretakers, but they can even pay for the ones you're already using. So, if you have a family member or friend assisting you now, a long-term care insurance plan could potentially reimburse them for the help they're already providing for free. So, you'll be able to keep the help you have — and have them paid for the service on top of it.

When money is tight

Inflation is still high and borrowing costs are elevated. If you're one of the older adults struggling to make ends meet currently, the cost of long-term care may simply be out of reach. In times like these, a long-term care insurance plan could be good for you. Plus, the benefits you get with a plan are typically tax-free (and premiums are tax-deductible) so you won't have to worry about any big tax bill at the end of the year.

Learn more about long-term care insurance here.

The bottom line

Long-term care insurance offers personalized financial protection for older adults and seniors. While not for everyone, it can be helpful to have if you know you can't remain in your home long-term and will need help paying for a nursing home or assisted living facility. It could also be helpful when you need help paying for an in-home caretaker or when money is generally limited and you can't afford to stretch your budget much further. That all being said, long-term care insurance is like many other insurance types in the sense that you should shop around to find the best long-term care insurance company for you. By doing so, you'll better be able to find a cost-effective and comprehensive plan that can protect you long into your golden years.