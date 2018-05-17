Dixon High School shooting: Mom of suspected gunman says he was bullied and beaten

CHICAGO – The mother of a 19-year-old accused of shooting inside his former high school says he was bullied and recently had been beaten so badly, his jaw was broken, reports CBS Chicago. Matthew Milby is facing three charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, all xlass X felonies, for allegedly shooting inside Dixon High School on Wednesday.

The station reports that the Lee County State's Attorney's Office says his bond is set at $2 million.

The school resource officer, Mark Dallas, shot and wounded Milby in an exchange of gunfire outside the school. Police credited him with saving "countless" lives.

Julie Milby told a CBS Chicago reporter that while her son endured the injuries she mentioned, others watched and no one offered to help him.

Julie Milby says she has no idea where her son could have gotten the gun he's accused of firing.

CBS Chicago

She says the recent bullying left her son troubled.

"What was hurtful was and what this all led to was ostracization," said Julie Milby. "I just know that the kid's been real sad for a long time."

Milby told the station that lot of kids who'd known her son his whole life stole from him.

"His kindness got taken for weakness and he kind of got thrown under the bus," she said.

According to the station, published reports say the former student was recently expelled. His mother says he was still a student at Dixon and was supposed to graduate this Sunday.

Dixon police had previously said he was a former student.

Milby had been on the school track and football teams, his mother told the station.

When asked why her son was kicked off the football team, Julie Milby responded, "He got caught smoking pot and that happened and he got some help."

Police reports show a marijuana possession charge for Milby and an arrest for criminal trespass to railroad property.

Milby's mother had a message for the officer who shot her son, thanking him and saying she's grateful her son didn't die.