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Disney deal with TikTok will let people use Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars characters to make videos

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Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. She previously worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
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The Walt Disney Company and TikTok on Wednesday announced a deal that will allow content creators to make videos featuring characters from Disney brands such as Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars.

That short-form content will be shared across TikTok and on Vert, a vertical video feed on the Disney+ streaming app, the companies said in what they described as a "first-of-its-kind global deal." 

A pilot program for the videos will roll out in the coming months and then spread to other markets. TikTok creators will have access to a large library of Disney content, including hundreds of films and TV shows, the companies said. 

In a statement announcing the partnership, Asad Ayaz, chief marketing and brand officer for Disney, said the deal will give "creators a bigger stage to share what they've made, and audiences more to discover on Disney+ every day."

The deal highlights the growing importance of user-created content in entertainment. Disney struck a licensing deal with OpenAI last year that allowed users of the Sora AI video app to create videos featuring Disney characters. OpenAI scrapped Sora earlier this year. 

Edited by Alain Sherter

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