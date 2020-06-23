Disney World's reservation system sees glitches as reopening dates sell out

The online reservation system for arranging visits to Walt Disney World made a not-so-magical debut this week. The entertainment company's Disney Park Pass System experienced a glitch that resulted in potential park goers being told that all reservations were booked until February 2021, frustrated customers said on social media.

The glitch meant potential visitors temporarily couldn't reserve a time to visit the theme park outside Orlando, Florida, according to social media reports. Customers said they waited for hours to access the system and, by the time they were able to, some days and attractions were booked to capacity.

Disney hasn't confirmed the glitch or released specifics on which days are already fully booked, but the company is reportedly seeking feedback on what went wrong.

Disappointed customers wasted no time venting their frustrations on Twitter, saying Disney should have been more prepared for a flood of online traffic to its system. Reserve tickets for Disney's resort in Shanghai, China, sold out three days before the facility reopened last month.

"I have been trying for hours to make the park reservations via Disney Park Pass system," Twitter user Jim Gallo said. "It says everything is blocked off until February. What gives?"

#Disney Disney Park Pass System just crumbled before it even opened they've forced EVERYONE worldwide with resort reservations for next 15 months to log in & make a reservation for their park for each day.

Crazy to create this peak rather than rolling time window for reservations — Tim Wappat (@TimWappat) June 22, 2020

Disney World has been closed since mid-March, along with Disneyland in Anaheim, California. The entertainment giant has been losing millions of dollars in revenue since the coronavirus pandemic forced its closures. The company hopes to reopen Disney World on July 15, pending approval from state officials.

When the facility reopens, guests and staff members will have their temperature checked upon entry. Character meet-and-greets, fireworks and parades will be limited. Some play areas will remain closed, and guests will be required to wear face masks. Disney said it will also reduce capacity at some attractions, restaurants and stores.

The Disney Park Pass System launched last Friday and became available to people with a previous Disney World reservation on Monday. The system will become available for annual pass holders this Friday and for the general public on Sunday. Reservations can be booked as far out as September 2021.

The system allows a user to reserve tickets for a day at some of Disney World's most popular attractions, including Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Epcot. However, when some users tried to book, they were met with a "Just a Moment" message that lingered on the screen. Other users were faced with a blank screen or a Space Mountain clock.

@WDWGuestService your Disney Park Pass System is completely seized. I have a resort reservation and have been trying for hours to make park reservations for September, meanwhile your hold music keeps cheerily telling me I can make my reservations online when I definitely CAN NOT — Jim Gallo (@jmgallo) June 22, 2020

Disney did not respond to requests for comment. The company is sending surveys to people who booked reservations asking for their feedback about the reservation system, according to independent blogs that follow Disney operations.

Disney said it hopes to reopen Disneyland on July 17.