Disney is raising prices for Disney+ and Hulu. See what the streaming services will cost.

The Walt Disney Company is raising prices for several of its subscription plans, including Disney+, Hulu and certain bundle options.

Both standalone ad-free plans for Disney+ and Hulu are increasing by $2.50, or 13%, bringing the total cost to $21.49 a month for each, the entertainment giant told CBS News on Wednesday. The cost of Disney+ and Hulu plans with ads will both rise by 50 cents to $12.49 a month. The ad-free plan that bundles the services will also go up by $2 to $21.99.

The company said it will continue pricing its most popular bundle, a joint Disney+/Hulu subscription with ads, at $12.99.

The price hikes for new subscribers take effect immediately, while existing subscribers will see the new billing rates kick in next month. Here's a full breakdown of Disney's new subscription prices:

Disney+, Hulu Bundle (with ads) unchanged at $12.99 per month

Disney+, Hulu Bundle Premium (ad-free) is increasing by $2 from $19.99 to $21.99 per month

Disney+ and Hulu standalone plans (with ads) are increasing by 50 cents from $11.99 to $12.49 per month

Disney+ and Hulu Premium standalone plans (ad-free) are increasing by $2.50 from $18.99 to $21.49 per month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle (with ads) is increasing by $2 from $19.99 to $21.99 per month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Select Bundle Premium (ad-free) is increasing by $3 from $29.99 to $32.99 per month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle (with ads) unchanged at $35.99 per month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle Premium (ad-free) unchanged at $44.99 per month

Last year, Disney announced that it would combine Disney+ and Hulu to create a "unified app experience." Hulu subscribers can now link their profiles and watch history on Disney+, CEO Josh D'Amaro said during the company's earnings call in August.

Disney also offers bundle plans with ESPN, which it acquired in 1996 as part of its acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC.