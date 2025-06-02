Disney lays off hundreds of employees across film, TV and other units

Walt Disney Co. is laying off hundreds of employees as part of a cost-cutting measure, CBS News has confirmed.

"As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fueling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney," a spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. "As part of this ongoing work, we have identified opportunities to operate more efficiently and are eliminating a limited number of positions today."

Disney did not confirm the exact number of employees being dismissed, but indicated the cuts will be across several of the entertainment giant's units, including film and television marketing; TV publicity; casting and development; and corporate financial operations.

"We have been surgical in our approach to minimize the number of impacted employees," the spokesperson said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated