Disney lays off hundreds of employees across film, TV and other units

By
Mary Cunningham
Reporter, MoneyWatch
Mary Cunningham is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch. Before joining the business and finance vertical, she worked at "60 Minutes," CBSNews.com and CBS News 24/7 as part of the CBS News Associate Program.
Mary Cunningham
Edited By
Alain Sherter
Senior Managing Editor, MoneyWatch
Alain Sherter is a senior managing editor with CBS News. He covers business, economics, money and workplace issues for CBS MoneyWatch.
Alain Sherter

/ CBS News

Walt Disney Co. is laying off hundreds of employees as part of a cost-cutting measure, CBS News has confirmed. 

"As our industry transforms at a rapid pace, we continue to evaluate ways to efficiently manage our businesses while fueling the state-of-the-art creativity and innovation that consumers value and expect from Disney," a spokesperson said in an email to CBS News. "As part of this ongoing work, we have identified opportunities to operate more efficiently and are eliminating a limited number of positions today."

Disney did not confirm the exact number of employees being dismissed, but indicated the cuts will be across several of the entertainment giant's units, including film and television marketing; TV publicity; casting and development; and corporate financial operations. 

"We have been surgical in our approach to minimize the number of impacted employees," the spokesperson said.

— This is a developing story and will be updated

