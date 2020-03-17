Disgraced former Congressman Duncan Hunter sentenced to 11 months in prison

Disgraced former congressman Duncan Hunter was sentenced to 11 months in prison on Tuesday for misusing campaign funds. His wife, Margaret Hunter, will be sentenced in April.

The former California congressman must report to the Bureau of Prisons by May 29, after the judge in the case refused his request to allow him to serve his sentence in home confinement. Hunter pleaded guilty in December to using $150,000 in campaign funds for everything from groceries and Lego sets to luxury hotels and overseas vacations — and plane tickets for their family rabbits.

"Congressman Hunter violated the trust of his supporters by using hundreds of thousands of dollars they donated in good faith to his reelection campaign for personal expenditures," said federal U.S. Attorney David Leshner. "These prosecutors conducted the investigation with the utmost professionalism, and they exemplify the Department of Justice's commitment to upholding the rule of law."

Hunter formally resigned in January. For months, Hunter insisted he was the target of a political "witch hunt," claiming the allegations lacked merit.