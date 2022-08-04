Former Vice President Dick Cheney calls Donald Trump a "coward" in latest campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney blasted former President Donald Trump, calling him a "coward" and labeling him a "threat" to the country in a new campaign ad for his daughter U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney.

"In our nation's 246-year history, there has never been an individual that was a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump," Cheney said in the one-minute ad posted to his daughter's Twitter on Thursday. "He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters rejected him."

"He is a coward. A real man wouldn't lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down, I think most Republicans know it," the 46th vice president added.

Cheney, who served under President George W. Bush, went on to praise his daughter, who is running against Trump-backed trial attorney Harriet Hageman in the upcoming Republican primary in Wyoming.

Cheney said he and his wife Lynne are proud of their daughter, who he said is "standing up for the truth, doing what's right and honoring her oath to the constitution, when so many in our party are too scared to do so."

"Liz is fearless," he added. "She never backs down from a fight. There is nothing more important she will ever do than lead the effort to make sure Donald Trump is never again near the Oval Office and she will succeed."

The three-term congresswoman, who voted to impeach Trump, is currently serving as vice chair of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

She has been one of the most outspoken critics of Trump. In a primary debate last month, she said it was a "tragedy" that Trump and other Republicans wrongly claim the 2020 election was stolen.

"If we embrace the lies of Donald Trump, if we tell the people of Wyoming something that is not true, we will soon find ourselves without the structure and the basis and the framework of our constitutional republic," Cheney said in her closing statement.