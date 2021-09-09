Trump endorses Liz Cheney primary challenger Harriet Hageman

Former President Trump has endorsed Congresswoman Liz Cheney's primary challenge. Cheney had a simple response: "Bring it."

The ex-president has endorsed trial attorney Harriet Hageman for the GOP primary in Wyoming, calling Cheney "disloyal" and a "warmonger." Cheney, who is among the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president earlier this year, was kicked out of party leadership as she repeatedly criticized the president and accurately stated the 2020 presidential election wasn't stolen. The Wyoming GOP censured Cheney for her impeachment vote.

"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," the former president said in a statement. "... Unlike RINO Liz Cheney, Harriet is all in for America First. Harriet has my Complete and Total Endorsement in replacing the Democrats number one provider of sound bites, Liz Cheney. Make America Great Again!"

Cheney tweeted a brief response: "Here's a sound bite for you: Bring it."

In a more detailed statement issued by her office, Cheney said it is "tragic that some in this race have sacrificed those principles, and their duty to the people of Wyoming, out of fear and in favor of loyalty to a former president who deliberately misled the American people about the 2020 election, provoked an attack on the U.S. Capitol, and failed to perform his duties as president as the violence ensued."

Hageman announced her candidacy on Thursday.

"I'm running for Congress because I am a Deep-Rooted Wyomingite who is sick of being misrepresented in Washington," she posted in her Facebook announcement. "We need a Tough Conservative to stand up against Nancy Pelosi, not help her divide Republicans."

Multiple Republicans have announced they will be running against Cheney, but an endorsement from Mr. Trump could give Hageman an advantage. Little polling has been done in the primary race, with voting not happening until next summer.

Wyoming has closed primaries, so only registered Republicans can vote in the primary. The makeup of Wyoming's electorate means the ultimate GOP nominee is all but sure to win the state's only House seat. The state hasn't had a Democratic representative in the House since the 1970s, and Mr. Trump won roughly 70% of the state's votes in 2020.

Cheney, the elder daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, has held her at-large seat in Wyoming since 2017.

CBS News' Adam Brewster contributed to this report.