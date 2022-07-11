Watch CBS News

Rep. Liz Cheney faces uphill battle in Wyoming ahead of primary elections

Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney is facing an uphill battle ahead of August's Republican primary election. A recent poll conducted by Quinnipiac University found that only 17% of Republicans across the U.S. approve of her job on the January 6 committee, while 61% disapprove. Red and Blue's Nikole Killion interviews Victoria Eavis, a state politics reporter for the Casper Star-Tribune, about Cheney's standing in the state of Wyoming.
