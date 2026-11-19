An average baby goes through about 3,000 diapers in the first year. But in the last 15 years, hundreds of children have suffered from rashes and "chemical burns" allegedly caused by various diaper brands, according to a CBS News analysis of Consumer Product Safety Commission incident reports.

So far, lawsuits and parents' complaints have not resulted in recalls or federal legislation requiring ingredient transparency.

Natalie St. Ward, a mom of three, stumbled upon Millie Moon diapers when her oldest son, who is now 5, was just a few months old.

"Our firstborn, especially, was huge and rolly, and it was the best for big thighs," St. Ward said. "It was also the only diaper that he never blew out in. So, loved Millie Moon to the freaking world."

But this summer, her then-2-and-a-half-year-old daughter developed a rash where her diaper was.

"It was like a switch," St. Ward said. "She was totally fine, no rash at all, and then just, it looked like she was burning. You know, blistering, red, super uncomfortable."

She took her daughter to her pediatrician, who gave her a steroid cream. The cream helped, but she said switching to a different diaper was what appeared to clear up the rash. She tried to rotate between Millie Moon and different brands, since they still had some left over, but "every time that I had a Millie Moon on her, it would flare up like crazy," she said.

Her youngest, at 9 months old, also had a similar reaction to Millie Moon diapers that cleared up after switching to a different brand, she said.

Hundreds of parents have reported similar incidents involving rashes and what appeared to be "chemical burns," some requiring doctor visits and prescription creams or medications after using Millie Moon diapers this year. The surge in reporting has resulted in the largest number of reports to the Consumer Product Safety Commission for a single diaper brand since at least 2011, when it launched its online reporting site, SaferProducts.gov.

Parents and health care professionals have reported more than 700 incidents this year of diaper rash and what they describe as "chemical burns" after using a new package of Millie Moon diapers. Many babies had used the diapers before with no problems before experiencing a new rash. Consumer Reports is calling on Millie Moon to issue a recall of their diapers.

Hundreds of parents have reported incidents of infant skin irritation from diapers, but there have not been any recalls. Getty Images/iStockphoto

"We think the number of incidents, as well as the severity of the incidents, speak for themselves," said Gabe Knight, a senior policy analyst at Consumer Reports. "And even if [Millie Moon has] yet to identify a cause, that's a meaningful safety signal. Something is not right, and kids are suffering."

Millie Moon, in an email to CBS News, said it has "gone substantially beyond routine regulatory and product safety testing" and worked with seven different independent organizations to test for chemical safety, potential skin irritants and contamination.

"Based on our investigation and extensive independent testing, we have found no product-related cause of the reported reactions. We take every report seriously and continue to monitor and review all feedback closely. Currently, skin-irritation complaints represent fewer than 0.1% of Millie Moon diaper packs sold," the email said.

St. Ward said she feels frustrated that the company is not doing more to address the problems.

"There's legitimate issues that are happening, and this is not just one person, or it's not just this one city … it's not environmental, it's obviously spread so far," she said.

The hundreds of incident reports involving Millie Moon diapers this year dwarf complaints from previous years.

Last year saw the second-highest number of incident reports, with parents, caregivers and health care professionals reporting a total of 95 incidents, 83 of them involving Huggies diapers. And in 2011, the data shows 77 incidents involving Pampers. In fact, the 735 Millie Moon incidents are more than the combined complaints from all manufacturers over more than a decade and a half, according to the data.

Knight said most people don't know about CPSC's SaferProduct.gov website and typically, most incidents don't get reported.

In February 2026, a Reddit user posted in the r/NewParents subreddit asking other users if they'd had any similar experiences with Millie Moon diapers and diaper rash. At the end of April, another user linked directly to the CPSC's incident reporting site. Subsequently, the number of Millie Moon diaper incidents jumped from 16 reported in April to 108 in May.

"I'm truly just grateful that someone on Reddit posted [and said] 'this is where you should report it,'" Knight said.

St. Ward, the mom who said her children experienced rashes after using Millie Moon diapers, reported her experience directly to Millie Moon. A representative emailed her back, asking follow-up questions about the size, manufacturing details and descriptions of the irritation. Since then, St. Ward said she hasn't received any more messages from the company besides a customer service survey.

The CPSC is investigating the incidents, and a spokesman told CBS News in an email that they cannot comment on active investigations.

Hundreds of incidents, zero recalls

Diaper rash is the most common skin condition for infants. Despite the name, studies have found it can reflect other systemic conditions other than irritation caused by a diaper or bodily fluids and can be caused by many factors, making a direct cause hard to pin down.

Between 2011 and 2026, diapers had the highest number of incident reports to the CPSC out of all product categories. Even excluding the 2026 data, largely driven by Millie Moon reports, diapers were the fifth-highest category, with more than 300 reports between 2011 and 2025.

But other diaper brands have also experienced similar problems, though with a lower volume of reports.

CBS News reported in May 2010 that the CPSC was investigating complaints of babies and toddlers suffering severe and persistent diaper rashes and blisters that resembled chemical burns after using Pampers Dry Max diapers, likely the cause of the higher number of reports in 2011 compared with the next few years.

The CPSC found no link between the new diapers and the rashes, and Procter & Gamble, Pampers' parent company, never issued a recall. A group of parents filed a class action lawsuit in 2011. P&G settled, paying $1,000 to each of the 59 parents in the case and paid nearly $3 million in legal fees, Reuters reported. The company also agreed to contribute $400,000 to training programs in pediatric skin health.

Then another jump in reports regarding Huggies diapers came in 2025. A class action lawsuit filed last November alleges that the Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Huggies' parent company, changed the formulation of its hypoallergenic diapers without informing consumers, leading to skin reactions.

Kimberly-Clark said in a statement that its "regular and robust product testing shows our diapers are safe — and have been used safely by millions of caregivers for decades."

The company also said that all its diapers are "made without parabens, elemental chlorine, natural rubber latex, phthalates and fragrance," and encouraged consumers to visit the Center for Baby and Adult Hygiene Products' website for more information about diaper safety and ingredient transparency.

Still, the CPSC has never announced a diaper recall. Knight said most recalls are voluntary, meaning companies agree to recall a product. The CPSC can order recalls without a company agreeing, but the process is "painstaking; sometimes they have to sue," according to Knight.

A slightly easier course of action for the CPSC would be to issue a safety warning, but it doesn't come with any refunds or exchanges. Notably, however, the CPSC has never issued a product safety warning for diapers.

In order to do so, under the Consumer Product Safety Act, the CPSC must establish a "substantial product hazard." This means a product either failed to comply with an existing standard or safety rule or had a defect that would create a "substantial risk of injury to the public."

"While CPSC has conducted prior investigations into diapers, none of those found sufficient justification to rise to the required level of a 'substantial' product hazard. CPSC is constantly testing and investigating potentially violative products," said a CPSC spokesman in an email to CBS News.

Knight said by the time a recall happens, "there's been a failure."

"It means that something unsafe has already made its way into consumers' hands, and unfortunately, a lot of the time, already caused harm," she said.

A push for more transparency

Diapers, unlike cribs, strollers, carriers and nursing pillows, do not have a dedicated standard under the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act. The CPSC's general infant and toddler product rules apply to diapers, which include identifying the manufacturer, date and batch of a box as well as testing for contaminants like lead. Companies do not, however, have to disclose ingredients or use standardized absorbency tests.

"I think it's a space that we need more regulation," said Sydney Swanson, a senior science analyst at the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit activist group that sponsored state-level diaper labeling transparency legislation.

There is no federal law requiring companies to disclose the ingredients used in their diapers, which experts say makes it hard for parents and pediatricians to identify what might be causing reactions like what parents say is currently happening with Millie Moon diapers.

"It leaves parents and caretakers in the dark about what the products and materials are made of, and what babies are sitting in for a majority of their first years of life," said Swanson.

A CPSC spokesman noted that the commission has jurisdiction over about 15,000 types of products and most do not have specific standards, but that they are "always open to considering new rulemaking initiates."

At the state level, California lawmakers recently passed AB1901, which requires manufacturers of children's diapers sold, distributed, or manufactured in California to fully disclose their ingredients on product packaging and online – including the functions listed alongside the chemical names. New York and Illinois have similar laws.

"This can help parents, researchers and doctors fully identify what's exactly in a product. And then, because brands tend to standardize labels, we're hopeful that California's law can help benefit parents everywhere," Swanson said.

Parents like St. Ward.

"When you're dealing with really sensitive and important parts of people's bodies, like, having no regulations, or little to no regulations, just doesn't make sense. Yes, everybody's body is different. But protecting bodies…that should make our standards a lot higher, not lower," she said.

Experts say if a parent, caregiver or doctor notices a safety problem with diapers or any other product, they should report it to the CPSC at SaferProducts.gov.