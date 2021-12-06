GOP Congressman Devin Nunes will leave House to work for Trump media company

California Representative Devin Nunes is leaving Congress to work for former President Donald Trump's media company, the company and Nunes said in a statement Monday.

Nunes, one of Trump's biggest allies in Congress, was first elected to the House in 2002 and had been the chair of the powerful House Intelligence Committee in 2015 when Republicans held the majority. But he was forced to recuse himself from that committee's investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election amid an investigation by the Office of Congressional Ethics into whether he had leaked classified information.

Nunes is the 12th House Republican to leave during the 2022 election cycle. He's the second to resign before his term ends. Ohio Congressman Steve Stivers was the first after he took a role with Ohio's Chamber of Commerce.

Nunes represents California's 22nd Congressional District. According to the press release, Nunes will begin his new role in January 2022.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.