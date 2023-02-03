3 bodies found near Detroit believed to be missing rappers

Three bodies found in an abandoned apartment complex in the Detroit area are believed to be missing rappers who have not been seen since a gig they were scheduled to perform at was canceled.

Michigan State Police on Thursday said via Twitter that "multiple victims" were found in the building on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park, a city about 10 minutes from Detroit, but their identities have not yet been confirmed. MSP said via Twitter that the building where the bodies were found "is in very poor condition and rat invested which is slowing progress."

The rappers — Armani Kelly, Montoya Givens, and Dante Wicker — were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled due to equipment problems, police said.

Kelly was last seen leaving Oscoda —about three hours north of Detroit— around 11 a.m. on Jan. 21 around to head to the lounge. In the days after he disappeared, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp, tracked his vehicle through Onstar and found it at three locations in Warren, about half an hour north of Detroit, CBS Detroit reported.

Kelly's mother spoke to CBS Detroit on Thursday evening and said she was contacted by law enforcement about the discovery.

Happening Now:

Members of the Homicide Task Force, Metro South Post and the MSP Forensic lab are currently at an abandoned apartment complex on the corner of McNichols and Log Cabin in Highland Park on a death investigation. 1/ pic.twitter.com/napJZklthP — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 2, 2023

During a news conference on Tuesday, Detroit Police Chief James White said all three of the men's cellphones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing.

A 15-year-old was arrested on Jan. 28 driving a vehicle associated with one of the missing men, authorities said.

"I can tell you that there was a juvenile that was arrested, not in connection with the missing people, but in connection with a vehicle associated with one of the missing people," Dawn Fraylick, communications director for the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, told CBS News.