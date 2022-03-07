3 shot, 1 killed, outside high school in Des Moines, Iowa

Three people were shot Monday afternoon outside East High School in Des Moines, Iowa, and one victim has died, police confirmed. The other two remain hospitalized.

Des Moines Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired and multiple injuries outside East High School around 2:48 p.m. local time. The school was placed on lockdown but was given the all clear at 4:28 p.m., according to the Des Moines Public Schools.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

"Officers arrived to find three victims, all apparent teenagers, suffering from gunshot injury," police said in a release Monday. "Des Moines Fire Department medics transported the victims to local hospitals."

The gunfire appears to have come from a vehicle passing by the school, according to police. Shell casings from the scene were recovered by officers.

Police said several potential suspects have been detained but no charges have been issued at this time, and the investigation continues.

The names of the three victims have not been released. Police said they are all believed to be teenagers. The school district said it will provide grief counselors for students and staff through the end of the week.

"We live in an era when shootings in and near schools have become too common," Superintendent Thomas Ahart said in a statement. "Our staff and students are forced to train for these incidents and the trauma associated with the repeated drills and incidents will remain with them for years to come. It's unfortunate that our state and our country have become a place where firearms are far too easily accessible. We remain committed to protecting our students and staff, but real change to gun laws and access would go a long way to help us."