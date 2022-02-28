Derek Jeter stepping down as Miami Marlins CEO, saying team's vision "is different than the one I signed up to lead"

Derek Jeter goes from the baseball field to the owner's box

Derek Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 4 1/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. Jeter became CEO of the Marlins in September 2017 when Bruce Sherman bought the team from Jeffrey Loria.

A five-time World Series champion during a playing career from 1995-2014 spent entirely with the Yankees, Jeter earned election to baseball's Hall of Fame in 2020.

Owner Bruce Sherman of the Miami Marlins talks with CEO Derek Jeter during the game against the New York Mets at loanDepot park on May 21, 2021 in Miami, Florida. / Getty Images

Miami went 218-327 during his four seasons at the helm, finishing with a winning record only once at 31-29 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. In the full seasons under Jeter, the Marlins went 63-98, 57-105 and 67-95.

While the Yankees are among baseball's highest spenders, Miami was 27th among the 30 teams in payroll last year at $61 million.

"I will no longer serve as CEO nor as a shareholder in the club," Jeter said in a statement released through PR Newswire rather than the Marlins. "We had a vision five years ago to turn the Marlins franchise around, and as CEO, I have been proud to put my name and reputation on the line to make our plan a reality. Through hard work, trust and accountability, we transformed every aspect of the franchise, reshaping the workforce, and developing a long-term strategic plan for success.

"That said, the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one I signed up to lead."

In a separate statement, Sherman thanked Jeter "for his many contributions and wish him luck in his future endeavors."

"We have a deep bench of talent that will oversee both business and baseball decisions while we work to identify a new CEO to lead our franchise, " Sherman said. "The ownership group is committed to keep investing in the future of the franchise -- and we are determined to build a team that will return to the postseason and excite Marlins fans and the local community."