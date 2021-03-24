Jury selection complete in trial of Derek Chauvin, former officer charged in George Floyd's death

A jury has been selected for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death, with opening statements set for March 29.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, with defendant and former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, during jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial March 17 at the the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. AP

Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 25 death of Floyd, a Black man who died after Chauvin, who is White, pressed his knee against his neck for more than nine minutes.

Floyd's killing drew outrage and a worldwide reckoning on police reform and racial justice. Street protests in Minneapolis, some violent, spread across the U.S. and the world.

The 15th and final member of the pool was chosen Tuesday, wrapping up a process that took more than two weeks. There will be 12 jurors and two alternates, with the 15th person being dismissed when the trial begins if the rest of the jury remains intact.

The seated jury is comprised of nine women and five men. Eight are White, four are Black and two identify as multi-racial. The jurors range in age from their 20s to a grandmother in her 60s.

Attorneys and the judge worked through more than 100 people, dismissing most because they acknowledged strong views about the death that was captured on bystander video.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill rejected requests to delay the trial or move it out of Minneapolis. He said publicity had reached every corner of Minnesota, and stood firm even after the city announced in the midst of jury selection that it would pay a $27 million settlement to Floyd's family.

Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection launched in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing Floyd. Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP

The announcement of the settlement briefly disrupted jury selection, with two jurors that had been seated dismissed after they said it had affected their impartiality. But five others that had been chosen said either that they had avoided the settlement news or could set it aside, and selection continued until the jury was complete.

Three other officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest are charged with aiding and abetting, and will be tried jointly in August.