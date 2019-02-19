Deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters to leave White House

Deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters is leaving her post in the White House communications shop after more than two years on the job, calling it an "honor and a privilege to serve the president." Walters is heading to the public relations firm Edelman where she'll serve as vice president of U.S. public affairs.

"I am humbled to have walked through the halls of history and thankful for my incredible colleagues in the Administration, as well as those in the press," Walters said in a statement on Tuesday. Walters' superior, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, called her a "vital member" of the press team.

"Her focus, loyalty, and professionalism are unparalleled. Lindsay has helped us thrive every day and her steadfastness is matchless. Not only has she been a pillar for our staff, but she has become a friend and someone who will be missed by all of us who have had the privilege of working with her the last two years," Sanders added.

Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said the president was thankful for her service to the administration, saying, "There are few talents who also have the savvy, sophistication, and street smarts to thrive inside a West Wing as intense as this one. Lindsay Walters is one of them."

As of late last month, Walters' area of coverage expanded to oversee financial issues, including trade and Wall Street. Before joining the White House, Walters served as national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee where she worked with former press secretary Sean Spicer.