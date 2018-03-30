Deportee who escaped federal custody at NYC airport captured in Chicago

CHICAGO - A man who allegedly escaped federal custody as he was about to be deported to Senegal has been captured by immigration agents, according to a statement from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Mohamadou Lamine Mbacke, 31, was arrested three days after authorities say he fled New York's Kennedy Airport in a taxi. Officials say Mcbacke bolted from three ICE agents after they removed his handcuffs at the security checkpoint. The Transportation Security Administration does not allow passengers to be handcuffed while on flights.

Mbacke was able to dodge the ICE agents long enough to exit the terminal. He was last seen on surveillance video hopping into a cab.

Authorities say Mbacke entered the country lawfully in 2005 but was convicted in 2012 of two felony firearms offenses and served three years in prison in Michigan. In 2015, a judge ordered his deportation after he violated the terms of his status.

According to ICE, Mbacke was arrested "without incident" at a coffee shop near the Chicago Amtrak station on Friday.