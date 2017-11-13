Students displaced after floor of apartment complex collapses during party

DENTON, Texas -- A party turned into terror and chaos when the third floor of a student housing complex collapsed in Texas, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reports.

Most of the residents at the Ridge Apartments are OK. However, dozens of University of North Texas students have subsequently been displaced.

The nightmare for students began at around 1:45 a.m. Sunday when firefighters responded to a report of a fire alarm. Soon after, 911 calls started pouring in with reports of a roof collapse.

Upon their arrival, crews saw partygoers dangling between floors.

Carly Carroll, who lives in the apartment right below were the party occurred, said she just moved in three months ago. Now, everything she owns is ruined.

"It's worse than you could possibly imagine because the sprinklers were on for two hours, so not only was all of our stuff crushed, but it's completely soaked with water. Everything is gone," said Carroll.

Carroll and her roommates weren't in the apartment at the time of the collapse. They were at the police department reporting the party.

Authorities say the building will remain closed until further notice.

Detectives believe the collapse was caused by too much jumping.