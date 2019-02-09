Dental assistant accused of stealing jewelry from sedated patients

A Long Island dental assistant was arrested Friday after she allegedly stole jewelry from sedated patients. Arieta Gouvakis, 38, faces charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, CBS New York reported.

Police said Gouvakis stole stole rings and bracelets from two patients under "conscious sedation" at Long Island Implant at Cosmetic Dentistry in Rocky Point. Another doctor at the practice told CBS New York that Gouvakis had been working there for less than two weeks before they called detectives.

Arieta Gouvakis CBS New York

Among the items stolen were a $2,000 gold and pearl necklace and a $3,000 gold and diamond wedding ring, police said.

Police said neither patient noticed the missing jewelry until after leaving the dentist office due to the use of nitrous oxide, more commonly known as laughing gas. "While she was using laughing gas, this is no laughing matter," police Chief Stuart Cameron, Newsday reported.

"We are pleased that there was an arrest," Dr. Elliot Koschitzki told CBS New York. "She only worked for us for a very short period of time. As soon as we found out, we immediately contacted Suffolk County Police Department. They've been truly amazing."

Dr. Koschitzki said that the patients have retrieved their stolen belongings, which were recovered from local pawn shops.