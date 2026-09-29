Dennis Haskins, who played Mr. Belding on "Saved by the Bell," dies at age 75

Dennis Haskins, who played Principal Richard Belding in the '90s sitcom "Saved By The Bell," has died, according to his agent. He was 75.

"It's a tragic loss," said Jay Schachter, his agent. "Everyone loved Mr. Belding and those of us who got to know Dennis, loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what."

Haskins' cause of death was not released.

Actor Dennis Haskins, center, with the "Save By The Bell" cast. NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The actor was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and studied at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, according to a biography on the university's website.

He went on to have a successful acting career, having guest roles in "The Twilight Zone" and "Magnum, P.I." according to IMDb, before becoming Mr. Belding on "Saved By The Bell," where he was know for the phrase, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here?"

Haskins also appeared in other shows and movies, including "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia."

Schachter said he will miss Haskins terribly.

"He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly," Schachter said. "I'm heartbroken."