Denmark zoo asks public to donate unwanted small pets or horses to feed captive predators

A zoo in Denmark is asking the public for donations of unwamted small pets or horses to feed its captive predators.

"In zoos, we have a responsibility to imitate the natural food chain of the animals - in terms of both animal welfare and professional integrity," Aalborg Zoo said in a post on social media.

The zoo in northern Denmark said that chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs were an important part of the diet of its predators, which need "whole prey," reminiscent of what they would hunt in the wild.

"If you have a healthy animal that has to leave here for various reasons, feel free to donate it to us. The animals are gently euthanized by trained staff and are afterwards used as fodder. That way, nothing goes to waste - and we ensure natural behavior, nutrition and well-being for our predators," Aalborg Zoo said.

The zoo said it accepts donated rabbits, guinea pigs and chickens on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., but no more than four at a time.

It also accepts horses for feeding its animals, which it says on its website are euthanized by a zookeeper and a veterinarian.

💡 𝗩𝗶𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗲 𝗱𝘂, 𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝘂 𝗸𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲 𝗵𝘂𝘀𝗱𝘆𝗿 𝘁𝗶𝗹 𝗔𝗮𝗹𝗯𝗼𝗿𝗴 𝗭𝗼𝗼? Høns, kaniner og marsvin udgør en vigtig del af kosten hos... Posted by Aalborg Zoo on Thursday, July 31, 2025

Horses to be donated for animal food must not have been treated for illness for at least a month, and are subject to size restrictions, the zoo said on its website. They must also be in a condition where it is safe for them to be transported.

Given that the horse is a donation, the donor can receive a tax deduction for the value of the horse.

"Our needs vary throughout the year, and there may be a waiting list," Aalborg Zoo said.