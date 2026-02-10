Democratic governors excluded by Trump from typically bipartisan gathering at White House

President Trump is excluding Democratic governors from typically bipartisan events held at the White House during the annual gathering of state leaders in Washington, D.C.

No Democratic governors were invited to a formal business meeting that was to take place Feb. 20 between governors, the president and White House officials while they are in town for the National Governors Association conference. A source familiar with the White House's planning said this was deliberate — President Trump does not want them there.

And at least two Democratic governors, Wes Moore of Maryland and Jared Polis of Colorado, were specifically excluded from a dinner at the White House with governors and their spouses. The White House has not said why Moore and Polis were excluded, but it prompted a majority of the Democratic governors to boycott the dinner altogether.

NGA CEO Brandon Tatum said Friday the organization would no longer hold the formal meeting between governors and the White House because Democratic governors were not included. It's not clear if Republican governors will still have their own separate meeting at the White House while they're in town.

"While disagreement is a natural part of our system, so too is collaboration and bridge building. Traditionally, the White House has played a role in fostering these moments during NGA's annual meeting. This year, they will not," Tatum said in a Feb. 6 statement.

In response, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said invitations are up to the president.

"The president has the discretion to invite whomever he wants to the White House, and he welcomes all those who received an invitation to come, and if they don't want to, that's their loss," she told reporters at a briefing Tuesday.

Leavitt noted Moore was invited last year, but "he did not show up to the dinner."

Nearly all the Democratic governors said in a joint statement Tuesday that they would not be attending the dinner — or any White House event. "Democratic governors have a long record of working across the aisle to deliver results and we remain committed to this effort. But it's disappointing this administration doesn't seem to share the same goal," they wrote in a statement shared by the Democratic Governors Association.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger were not listed in the joint DGA statement, and it is unclear if they will still attend the planned White House dinner.

Mr. Trump and Democratic Gov. Janet Mills of Maine clashed over the issue of trans women in sports during the last formal governors' meeting on Feb. 21, 2025. Democratic governors were invited to the bipartisan dinner at the White House that followed the next day.

"My number is right in your wallets and right on your person, because I am open to anybody, Republican or Democrat. If we can help, you're going to call me up, and we'll take care of it," Trump said in his remarks at the 2025 dinner.

The National Governors Association is holding its conference this year in Washington, D.C., from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21.