Delta flight makes emergency landing in Miami after bird strike

A Delta Air Lines flight departing Miami International Airport on Saturday returned safely to the airport shortly after takeoff, following a reported bird strike that forced the plane to make an emergency landing, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no injuries.

The flight, DL1300, was heading to Boston Logan Internal Airport when birds seemingly struck one of the aircraft's two engines, a Delta Air Lines spokesperson said in an email to CBS News.

The plane eventually took off again and arrived in Boston approximately two hours after it was originally scheduled to land, according to the spokesperson.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the spokesperson said.

How bird strikes affect aviation safety is a growing concern for officials at the FAA, who reported a 14% increase in incidents where planes collided with wildlife between 2023 and 2024. According to an FAA database that tracks such incidents, more than 8,000 wildlife strikes have impacted flights since the start of 2025.